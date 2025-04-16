Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Short Interest Up 180.1% in March

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, an increase of 180.1% from the March 15th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 281,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ZURVY stock opened at $33.72 on Wednesday. Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $35.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.30.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

