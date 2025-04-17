Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 216,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,545 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $12,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,649,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,413,000 after buying an additional 197,384 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,023,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,092,000 after buying an additional 50,715 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,252,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,068,000 after buying an additional 545,778 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,174,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,573,000 after acquiring an additional 223,320 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 331.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 959,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,210,000 after acquiring an additional 737,212 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASO shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

ASO opened at $36.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.34 and a 1-year high of $64.62.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

