ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) vs. Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Financial Survey

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Free Report) and ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Get Destiny Media Technologies alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.7% of ACI Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Destiny Media Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of ACI Worldwide shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Destiny Media Technologies and ACI Worldwide”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Destiny Media Technologies $4.42 million 1.07 $110,000.00 ($0.01) -49.00 ACI Worldwide $1.59 billion 3.39 $121.51 million $1.92 26.72

Risk and Volatility

ACI Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Destiny Media Technologies. Destiny Media Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ACI Worldwide, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Destiny Media Technologies has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACI Worldwide has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Destiny Media Technologies and ACI Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Destiny Media Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 ACI Worldwide 0 3 2 0 2.40

ACI Worldwide has a consensus target price of $53.33, indicating a potential upside of 3.94%. Given ACI Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ACI Worldwide is more favorable than Destiny Media Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Destiny Media Technologies and ACI Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Destiny Media Technologies -0.42% -0.62% -0.54% ACI Worldwide 14.04% 21.67% 8.45%

Summary

ACI Worldwide beats Destiny Media Technologies on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Destiny Media Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, an online platform that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from record labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the content; Play MPE CASTER; Play MPE Quickshare provides a distribution tool for Play MPE customers to promote music; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through cloud-based player and mobile apps. The company also provides Music Tracking Radar, a digital tracking service that tracks and reports the number and times customers track is played; Clipstream, an online video platform for encoding, hosting, and reporting on video playback that can be embedded in third party websites or emails; and playback through its JavaScript codec engine. It markets and sells its products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About ACI Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc., a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments. It also provides ACI Low Value Real-Time Payments, a platform for processing real-time payments; and ACI High Value Real-Time Payments, a payments engine that offers multi-bank, multi-currency, 24×7 payment processing, and SWIFT messaging. In addition, the company offers ACI Payments Orchestration Platform for optimizing payments; omni-channel payment platform; ACI Fraud Management, a real-time approach to fraud management; and ACI Speedpay, an integrated suite of digital billing, payment, disbursement, and communication services. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services to consumer finance, insurance, healthcare, higher education, utility, government, telecommunications, and mortgage sectors; implementation services, include product installations and configurations, and custom software modifications; and business and technical consultancy, on-site support, product education, and testing services, as well as distributes or acts as a sales agent for software developed by third parties. It markets its products under the ACI Worldwide brand. The company was formerly known as Transaction Systems Architects, Inc. and changed its name to ACI Worldwide, Inc. in July 2007. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Elkhorn, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Media Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.