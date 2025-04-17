Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 390,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,884 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $35,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATGE. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 119.6% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Activity

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Donna J. Hrinak sold 4,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $496,887.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,384.32. This trade represents a 37.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Betz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $379,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,770.17. The trade was a 17.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,997 shares of company stock worth $1,386,048. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE ATGE opened at $107.00 on Thursday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $112.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 16.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adtalem Global Education

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.