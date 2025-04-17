Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Short Interest Update

Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 316.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Adtran Networks Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADVOF opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average is $20.57. Adtran Networks has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $21.70.
About Adtran Networks
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Adtran Networks
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Adtran Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtran Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.