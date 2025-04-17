Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Short Interest Update

Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 316.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Adtran Networks Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADVOF opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average is $20.57. Adtran Networks has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $21.70.

About Adtran Networks

Adtran Networks SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions for telecommunications carriers and enterprises to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

