Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.50.
AAV has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Advantage Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$11.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cormark raised shares of Advantage Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Advantage Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th.
AAV stock opened at C$9.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.40, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.41. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.73.
Advantage Energy Ltd supplies clean, affordable, reliable, and sustainable Canadian energy to power the needs of Canada and the world. It is focused on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource at Glacier, Wembley/Pipestone, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta.
