AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,624 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.18% of AGCO worth $12,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,360,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,641,000 after buying an additional 961,081 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,172,000 after acquiring an additional 29,099 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 758,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,880,000 after purchasing an additional 134,651 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 711,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,536,000 after purchasing an additional 27,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 699,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,383,000 after purchasing an additional 133,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Stock Performance

NYSE AGCO opened at $80.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $73.79 and a 52-week high of $121.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AGCO from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AGCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.30.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

