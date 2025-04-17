AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,444,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,518 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of AGNC Investment worth $13,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 17.7%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 148.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on AGNC shares. Argus upgraded shares of AGNC Investment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGNC Investment

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,781.90. The trade was a 6.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $130,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,226 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,149.04. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.