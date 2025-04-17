Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF) Short Interest Up 160.3% in March

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,212,300 shares, a growth of 160.3% from the March 15th total of 3,923,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 327.3 days.

Agricultural Bank of China Stock Performance

Shares of Agricultural Bank of China stock opened at $0.54 on Thursday. Agricultural Bank of China has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53.

About Agricultural Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

