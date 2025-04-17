Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF) Short Interest Up 160.3% in March

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,212,300 shares, a growth of 160.3% from the March 15th total of 3,923,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 327.3 days.
Agricultural Bank of China Stock Performance
Shares of Agricultural Bank of China stock opened at $0.54 on Thursday. Agricultural Bank of China has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53.
About Agricultural Bank of China
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Agricultural Bank of China
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Agricultural Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agricultural Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.