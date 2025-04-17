Airbus (EADSY) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect Airbus to post earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. Airbus had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $26.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.22 billion. On average, analysts expect Airbus to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EADSY opened at $39.61 on Thursday. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $34.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.49 and a 200 day moving average of $40.73. The firm has a market cap of $125.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.3871 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Airbus’s previous dividend of $0.36. Airbus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.39%.

EADSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

