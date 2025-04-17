Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 72.5% from the March 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Akbank T.A.S. Price Performance

Shares of Akbank T.A.S. stock opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39. Akbank T.A.S. has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Akbank T.A.S. had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 7.38%.

Akbank T.A.S. Cuts Dividend

About Akbank T.A.S.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0669 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. Akbank T.A.S.’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking and Private Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate Banking, and SME Banking; and Treasury, Other, and Unallovated segments. The company’s consumer banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking.

