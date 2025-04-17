AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 68.2% from the March 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AKITA Drilling Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of AKTAF stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. AKITA Drilling has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile

Featured Articles

AKITA Drilling Ltd. operates as an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the drilling oil and gas wells, potash exploration and development wells, geothermal wells, disposal wells, and carbon storage wells, as well as wells to be developed into storage caverns for gas.

