Allegion (ALLE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect Allegion to post earnings of $1.68 per share and revenue of $918.53 million for the quarter. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.91 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 15.84%. On average, analysts expect Allegion to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Allegion Stock Down 1.3 %

ALLE stock opened at $125.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01. Allegion has a twelve month low of $113.27 and a twelve month high of $156.10.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLE. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Allegion

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total transaction of $257,535.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,000.02. The trade was a 16.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David S. Ilardi sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total value of $98,845.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,820. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,224 shares of company stock worth $406,636. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.