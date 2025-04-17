Allegion (ALLE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect Allegion to post earnings of $1.68 per share and revenue of $918.53 million for the quarter. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.91 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 15.84%. On average, analysts expect Allegion to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Allegion Stock Down 1.3 %
ALLE stock opened at $125.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01. Allegion has a twelve month low of $113.27 and a twelve month high of $156.10.
Allegion Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLE. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.80.
Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion
In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total transaction of $257,535.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,000.02. The trade was a 16.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David S. Ilardi sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total value of $98,845.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,820. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,224 shares of company stock worth $406,636. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Allegion Company Profile
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.
