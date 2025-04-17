AllianceBernstein (AB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share and revenue of $859.36 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 17.88%. On average, analysts expect AllianceBernstein to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AB opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.00 and its 200 day moving average is $36.94. AllianceBernstein has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $41.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.35%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is presently 112.90%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AB. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $37.50 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

