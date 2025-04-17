Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,405 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $10,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,650.0% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $87.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.04. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.49 and a 52 week high of $122.53.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 47.95% and a net margin of 22.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.00%.

Allison Transmission announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 57.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALSN. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.88.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 4,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $437,325.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,075.60. The trade was a 24.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Coll sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $170,450.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,938.04. This trade represents a 10.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

