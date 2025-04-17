American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,255 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 406,213 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,592 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the airline’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

AAL opened at $9.42 on Thursday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.17.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $890,187.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,865.80. The trade was a 31.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAL. Melius Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.95.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

