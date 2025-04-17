Analysts Set Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Target Price at C$58.55

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$58.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Emera from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Emera from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Emera from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

TSE EMA opened at C$60.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$58.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$55.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of C$17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.35. Emera has a one year low of C$44.13 and a one year high of C$63.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.40%.

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

