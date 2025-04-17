Analyzing Smith Douglas Homes (SDHC) & Its Competitors

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Operative builders” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Smith Douglas Homes to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
89.0% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Smith Douglas Homes and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Smith Douglas Homes
|$975.46 million
|$123.18 million
|10.19
|Smith Douglas Homes Competitors
|$6.34 billion
|$777.96 million
|6.91
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Smith Douglas Homes and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Smith Douglas Homes
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1.80
|Smith Douglas Homes Competitors
|400
|1882
|1734
|53
|2.35
Smith Douglas Homes currently has a consensus price target of $24.60, suggesting a potential upside of 37.20%. As a group, “Operative builders” companies have a potential upside of 35.90%. Given Smith Douglas Homes’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Smith Douglas Homes is more favorable than its rivals.
Profitability
This table compares Smith Douglas Homes and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Smith Douglas Homes
|4.60%
|21.01%
|16.10%
|Smith Douglas Homes Competitors
|9.23%
|84.38%
|10.92%
Volatility & Risk
Smith Douglas Homes has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith Douglas Homes’ rivals have a beta of 2.56, meaning that their average stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Smith Douglas Homes rivals beat Smith Douglas Homes on 10 of the 13 factors compared.
Smith Douglas Homes Company Profile
Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.
