Analyzing TOR Minerals International (TORM) and Its Competitors

Profitability

This table compares TOR Minerals International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOR Minerals International -8.58% -18.25% -14.80% TOR Minerals International Competitors 4.71% -0.49% 0.63%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.4% of shares of all “Industrial inorganic chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 42.1% of TOR Minerals International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Industrial inorganic chemicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TOR Minerals International and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TOR Minerals International $27.08 million -$1.53 million -1.38 TOR Minerals International Competitors $4.08 billion $704.31 million -15.47

Volatility & Risk

TOR Minerals International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than TOR Minerals International. TOR Minerals International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

TOR Minerals International has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TOR Minerals International’s peers have a beta of 0.80, meaning that their average share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TOR Minerals International peers beat TOR Minerals International on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

TOR Minerals International Company Profile

TOR Minerals International, Inc. produces and sells specialty mineral products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers alumina trihydrate and boehmite halogen-free flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers for plastics, rubber, and specialty applications; and beige and gray colored titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper, and various other products. It also provides white TiO2, a pigment to add whiteness and opacity to paints and coatings, plastics, and other materials; and engineered fillers for use in plastics, paints, coatings, catalysts, and industrial products. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Corpus Christi, Texas.

