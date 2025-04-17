Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lifted by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.6% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in shares of Apple by 21.1% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,380,064 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $787,631,000 after purchasing an additional 588,427 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its holdings in Apple by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 32,980 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,684,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,615 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $54,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total transaction of $8,683,316.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $40,072,269.86. This represents a 17.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total value of $7,950,786.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 390,059 shares in the company, valued at $87,377,116.59. This represents a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,451 shares of company stock worth $40,818,720. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Apple from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. KeyCorp upgraded Apple from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.85.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock opened at $194.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.08 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

