Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Beckerman Institutional LLC

Beckerman Institutional LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,587 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.1% of Beckerman Institutional LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Beckerman Institutional LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in shares of Apple by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,380,064 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $787,631,000 after acquiring an additional 588,427 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in Apple by 18.8% during the third quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 32,980 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.7% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,615 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $54,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apple from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total value of $7,950,786.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,377,116.59. This represents a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total value of $8,683,316.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $40,072,269.86. This trade represents a 17.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,451 shares of company stock worth $40,818,720. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $194.27 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.08 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.