Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stake Raised by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,454,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,576,000 after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $100.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.22. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.50 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARW shares. Bank of America lowered Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

In other news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 353 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.11, for a total value of $39,574.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,658.39. The trade was a 18.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Austen bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.12 per share, with a total value of $197,828.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,858 shares in the company, valued at $818,174.96. This trade represents a 31.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

