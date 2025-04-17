Associated Banc (ASB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share and revenue of $347.86 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.15%. On average, analysts expect Associated Banc to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Associated Banc Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ASB opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $28.18.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Associated Banc

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.46%.

In other news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $71,004.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,897.35. This represents a 4.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 7,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $172,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,021.45. This represents a 12.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

