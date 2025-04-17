Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

ATRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. RODMAN&RENSHAW lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ATRA

Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %

ATRA stock opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.36. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.32.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.82) by $2.63. The company had revenue of $32.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Atara Biotherapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 205,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 267,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.