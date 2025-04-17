Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,471 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $13,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 11.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 132.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 106,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,836,000 after acquiring an additional 14,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

AUB opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.80. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $44.54.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 59.39%.

Several analysts recently commented on AUB shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlantic Union Bankshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Read Our Latest Report on AUB

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

(Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.