Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.39.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

ATO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Atmos Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 348,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,604,000 after purchasing an additional 38,459 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $10,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO opened at $156.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.68. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $110.97 and a 12-month high of $157.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 8.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Free Report

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.