ATS (TSE:ATS) Trading Down 3% – Should You Sell?

ATS Co. (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) was down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$33.22 and last traded at C$33.42. Approximately 143,505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 259,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.47.
Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of ATS from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$52.67.
ATS Corp formerly, ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc is a Canada-based company that provides automation systems. The company designs and builds customized automated manufacturing and testing systems for customers, and provides pre- and post-automation services. The company’s products comprise conveyor systems, automated electrified monorails, tray handlers, laser systems, and other hardware and software products.
