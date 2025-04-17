Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF) Shares Up 0% – What’s Next?

Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.88. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

Avantium Trading Up 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.97.

About Avantium

Avantium N.V., a chemical technology company, develops and commercializes renewable chemistry solutions in the Netherlands. The company operates through three segments: Avantium R&D Solutions, Avantium Renewable Chemistries, and Avantium Renewable Polymers. It offers furandicarboxylic acid, a building block for polyethylene furanoate (PEF); and PEF, a plant-based recyclable plastic for use as packaging material.

