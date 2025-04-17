Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Stock Price Up 40.1% – Still a Buy?

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) rose 40.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 3,863,734 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 1,638,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASM has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.90 to $2.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Up 4.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44. The firm has a market cap of $288.98 million, a PE ratio of 102.05 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 276.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 28,771 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 105.2% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,900,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,466 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 251,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 68,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses on silver reserves in the Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

