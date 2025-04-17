Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $10,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,711,000 after purchasing an additional 32,095 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 32.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,974,000 after buying an additional 35,087 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,604,000 after acquiring an additional 17,201 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,849,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Axos Financial from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

Axos Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE AX opened at $59.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.33. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.10 and a 52-week high of $88.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.47.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axos Financial

In related news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.73 per share, with a total value of $194,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,482.50. This represents a 41.38 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.