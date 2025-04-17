B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BTO. TD Securities cut B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Cormark downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.94.

TSE:BTO opened at C$4.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51. B2Gold has a 12 month low of C$3.16 and a 12 month high of C$4.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.32%.

In other news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 99,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.79, for a total transaction of C$376,972.35. Also, Senior Officer Eduard Bartz sold 13,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.79, for a total transaction of C$49,880.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16 shares in the company, valued at C$60.64. This represents a 99.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 535,145 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,177. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

