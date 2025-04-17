Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 567.63 ($7.51) and traded as high as GBX 741.50 ($9.81). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 739.50 ($9.79), with a volume of 1,314,503 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 760 ($10.06) to GBX 900 ($11.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 687.50 ($9.10).

Babcock International Group Trading Up 0.8 %

About Babcock International Group

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 693.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 567.63. The company has a market cap of £3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

