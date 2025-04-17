Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 326,338 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 121,470 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $10,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Bancolombia by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CIB. Morgan Stanley raised Bancolombia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bancolombia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Bancolombia Stock Performance

Shares of CIB opened at $39.63 on Thursday. Bancolombia S.A. has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.83.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Bancolombia had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 14.61%. Analysts forecast that Bancolombia S.A. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $3.8119 dividend. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $15.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 38.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is currently 235.56%.

Bancolombia Profile

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

