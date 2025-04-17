Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Receives $28.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.17.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAND shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Read Our Latest Report on BAND

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Bandwidth news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 24,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $377,861.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,926.10. This trade represents a 17.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 13,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $214,352.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,292.30. This represents a 8.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,954. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,769,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,109,000 after purchasing an additional 73,623 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,249,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,260,000 after buying an additional 112,269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,482,000 after acquiring an additional 23,352 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 651,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after acquiring an additional 86,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of BAND opened at $12.14 on Monday. Bandwidth has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $25.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $347.50 million, a P/E ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 1.89.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $209.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.68 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.