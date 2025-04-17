Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Trading Down 1.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) shares fell 1.1% during trading on Wednesday after Argus lowered their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $47.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America traded as low as $37.42 and last traded at $37.59. 13,916,215 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 39,295,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.99.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,940,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,168,000 after buying an additional 173,021 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $60,679,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,028,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,377 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,458,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,006,000 after acquiring an additional 38,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,929,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,886,769,000 after purchasing an additional 297,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day moving average of $43.62. The company has a market cap of $283.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

