Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Trading Down 1.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) shares fell 1.1% during trading on Wednesday after Argus lowered their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $47.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America traded as low as $37.42 and last traded at $37.59. 13,916,215 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 39,295,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.99.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of America
Institutional Trading of Bank of America
Bank of America Trading Down 1.7 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day moving average of $43.62. The company has a market cap of $283.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bank of America Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.
Bank of America Company Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of America
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.