Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 4,023 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $269,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,232.32. The trade was a 67.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $174.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $153.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.76.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $50.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.41. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $219.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

