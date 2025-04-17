Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,188 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Roku by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,183,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613,570 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 506,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,642,000 after purchasing an additional 314,931 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 265.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 265,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,715,000 after purchasing an additional 192,520 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,249,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,597,000 after purchasing an additional 185,676 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth $7,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Stock Performance

Roku stock opened at $58.40 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $48.33 and a one year high of $104.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.62 and a beta of 2.17.

Insider Activity at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,225. This represents a 42.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,225. This trade represents a 1.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,905 shares of company stock worth $6,560,876 in the last three months. 13.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.50 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.54.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

