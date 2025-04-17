Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.76 Million Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,628 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,418,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,310,000 after acquiring an additional 193,860 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,693,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,469,000 after purchasing an additional 126,218 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,434,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,168,000 after purchasing an additional 96,335 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,493,000 after purchasing an additional 20,974 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 793,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,243,000 after buying an additional 70,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MSM. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wolfe Research raised MSC Industrial Direct to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.20.

Shares of MSM opened at $75.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.93. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.10 and a 52-week high of $94.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.19 and its 200-day moving average is $80.67.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.30 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 27,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,928,582.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,951,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,171,853.25. This trade represents a 1.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

