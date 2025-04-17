Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.14.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

NYSE CW opened at $319.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $248.00 and a 52 week high of $393.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.45.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP George P. Mcdonald sold 148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total value of $48,160.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at $617,953.59. This represents a 7.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 3,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total transaction of $1,018,858.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,955,858.67. This trade represents a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,797 shares of company stock worth $7,436,255 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

