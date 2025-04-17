Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,663 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on BC shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, April 4th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Brunswick from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Brunswick to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

In other news, SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $215,988.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,632.43. This trade represents a 11.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $28,426.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,949.65. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Price Performance

Shares of BC stock opened at $43.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.42. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $87.65.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Brunswick had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 2.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 90.53%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

