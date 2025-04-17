Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,992 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. FMR LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,235,000 after acquiring an additional 742,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $81,543,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 507,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,286,000 after purchasing an additional 252,575 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in SPS Commerce by 94.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 432,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,747,000 after buying an additional 210,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $27,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 2,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.12, for a total value of $420,660.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,270,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,608,100.72. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 9,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total value of $1,813,176.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,167,776.20. This trade represents a 30.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,864 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,078 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective (down previously from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $128.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 63.07 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.09 and a 1-year high of $218.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.83 and its 200-day moving average is $169.23.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 12.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

