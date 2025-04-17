Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 38,909 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 19.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $566,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, EVP Kevin G. Barth sold 24,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $1,642,912.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,456.66. The trade was a 35.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Orf sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $70,696.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,222. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,434 shares of company stock valued at $5,248,272. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $60.02 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.81 and a twelve month high of $72.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.81 and its 200-day moving average is $64.07.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $428.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CBSH

About Commerce Bancshares

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.