Bank of Montreal Can Makes New Investment in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,423,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,128,000 after buying an additional 102,012 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,648,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,242,000 after acquiring an additional 82,825 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in National Health Investors by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,201,000 after buying an additional 19,201 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in National Health Investors by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 876,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,765,000 after purchasing an additional 24,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth $42,322,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NHI. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

NHI stock opened at $75.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.79. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.71 and a 12 month high of $86.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.21. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.53%. The company had revenue of $85.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 115.38%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

