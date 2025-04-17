Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 7,191 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.21% of Xerox worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 46,708 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Xerox by 55.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 469,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 167,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,161,000 after acquiring an additional 62,947 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 26.1% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 68,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 14,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Xerox by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,102,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 69,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Price Performance

NYSE XRX opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $474.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $8.01. Xerox Holdings Co. has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $16.77.

Xerox Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.26%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.50.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

Further Reading

