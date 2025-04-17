Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 99.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,002,385 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTSI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,044,000 after purchasing an additional 46,812 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 98,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,756,000 after purchasing an additional 18,055 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

In related news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 97,527 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total transaction of $12,101,150.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,689,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,839,038. The trade was a 2.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $978,215.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,381. This trade represents a 14.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 743,948 shares of company stock worth $92,210,640 in the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Northland Capmk upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Northland Securities upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MTSI

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $97.23 on Thursday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.00 and a 52 week high of $152.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.97 and a 200-day moving average of $121.55.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.