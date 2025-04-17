Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,259 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in RH were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get RH alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in RH by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,240,000 after buying an additional 18,040 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 421.4% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RH by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of RH by 945.7% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RH from $375.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on RH from $450.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on RH from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on RH from $500.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $276.00 price target on RH in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.44.

RH Trading Down 3.4 %

RH opened at $154.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $262.38 and its 200 day moving average is $336.10. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.44. RH has a 12-month low of $123.03 and a 12-month high of $457.26.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $812.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.21 million. RH had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Christina Hargarten sold 5,280 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.20, for a total transaction of $2,361,216.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 484 shares in the company, valued at $216,444.80. This trade represents a 91.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total transaction of $11,261,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,880 shares of company stock worth $13,890,504. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

RH Profile

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.