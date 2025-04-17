Bank of Montreal Can Sells 29,553 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 61.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,364 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,553 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,906,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 261.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 698,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,126,000 after acquiring an additional 505,293 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $40,562,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 865,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,925,000 after purchasing an additional 253,050 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,308,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,981,000 after purchasing an additional 133,311 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $101.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.94. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $89.10 and a 12 month high of $142.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.11. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial raised shares of Wintrust Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WTFC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 416 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $54,475.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,042.20. This trade represents a 15.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.32, for a total transaction of $310,309.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,752.56. The trade was a 10.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,178 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,315 in the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wintrust Financial

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.