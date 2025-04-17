Bank of Montreal Can Sells 74,642 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,642 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Aramark alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Aramark by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Aramark by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Aramark by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aramark by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Aramark by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 126,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ARMK. StockNews.com cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.08.

Aramark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $31.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.37. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Aramark had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This is a positive change from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.07%.

Aramark Profile

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.