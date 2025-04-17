Barrington Research Has Positive Outlook of DLB Q3 Earnings

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dolby Laboratories in a report released on Tuesday, April 15th. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dolby Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

DLB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $72.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.35. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $66.35 and a 1 year high of $89.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLB. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 26.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,767,000 after acquiring an additional 63,293 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 10.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. 58.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Ryan Nicholson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,755.06. This represents a 19.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $3,395,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,257.36. The trade was a 39.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,121 shares of company stock worth $5,501,324 over the last ninety days. 38.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 48.53%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

