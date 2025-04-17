Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.70.

Several analysts recently commented on BSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Bentley Systems from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of BSY opened at $43.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Bentley Systems has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 1,152 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $53,372.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,703,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,890,575.08. This trade represents a 0.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,052,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,161,000 after purchasing an additional 15,372 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth $809,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Bentley Systems by 20.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 34,871 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $8,413,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,053,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,211,000 after purchasing an additional 97,950 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

